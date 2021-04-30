Maui mayor takes action on unkempt private parcel next to Kahului Harbor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino’s administration took action on Friday, April 30, after months of discussions to urge a local landowner to take care of a privately-owned parcel next to the Kahului Harbor.

The private parcel is on Kahului Beach Road between the old Y. Hata location and the Kahului Harbor breakwater, according to the Mayor Victorino’s office.

Inspectors determined the parcel is inviolation of Chapter 9.32 (Community Beautification) of the Maui County Code. Mayor Victorino said, the parcel has been deteriorating and he wants the problem solved within 30 days.

“Over time, this parcel has deteriorated to the point where the County was forced to intervene,” Mayor Victorino said. “If the landlord fails to bring this property into compliance by the end May, Maui County will deploy employees or an assigned representative to remove waste, trash, and derelict vehicles from the property. Taxpayers should know that cost of clean-up will be billed to the landowner. Failure to pay the bill within 30 days will result in filing of a lien.”

The State cleared a large homeless encampment in the area in 2019 and cleaned the entire vicinity of the Harbor. Maui County cleaned the parcel and surrounding areas in summer 2019 to comply with COVID-19 protocols for houseless individuals. Barriers were also erected to prevent entry

According to Mayor Victorino’s office, the barriers have since been moved and sanitary conditions have continued to decline.