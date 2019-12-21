Maui Mayor signs bill to add $6.4 million to county budget for Kaiaulu O Kupuohi Apartments project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino signed into law Friday, December 20, a bill that provides nearly $6.4 million for the Kaiaulu O Kupuohi Apartments project in West Maui.

“I appreciate the County Council’s action on this important project, which will provide much-needed housing inventory for the people of West Maui,” Mayor Victorino said. “My team will continue to work with Council leadership to explore all housing options for our residents, especially working families.”

“Many families need multiple jobs to make ends meet,” Mayor Victorino said. “I look forward to this development adding to our housing supply for our working families, and resulting in lower rental costs.”

The 89-unit Kaiaulu O Kupuohi project is 100 percent affordable, with monthly rents estimated to range from $443 to $1,333, depending on the size of the units – one, two or three bedrooms.”

In August, Mayor Victorino submitted a budget amendment to add a proviso for $6,382,000 from the Affordable Housing Fund to support this project.