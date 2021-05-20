Maui mayor seeking to acquire lands in Wailuku for historic cultural preserve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Mike Victorino announced on Thursday, May 20, that he is seeking to acquire about 545 acres in the Waiale area of Wailuku for a historic cultural preserve.

Mayor Victorino’s administration is negotiating a purchase from A&B Properties.

The area was originally intended to build housing and affordable rental units for working families in Maui.

The principal archaeologist for Maui County, Janet Six, recommended a change to the intended use for the land after confirming evidence of ancestral remains on the property.

Mayor Victorino says the best use for the land is to dedicate it to preservation.