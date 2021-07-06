Maui mayor reserves water to develop affordable rentals, attainable workforce homes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced he decided to reserve water for the development of affordable rental units and attainable workforce homes for central and south Maui residents on Tuesday, July 6.

The balance of available water was recently allocated to the Department of Water by the Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management.

Mayor Victorino said his decision was made to benefit the resident workforce.

“I am prioritizing our resident workforce as the first beneficiaries of this water to motivate construction of right-priced housing as soon as possible. I want those who are most deserving, the very people who built this community, to benefit from the Commission’s recent order to increase the County’s Central Maui Water system’s maximum reliable capacity to 3.2 million gallons per day.” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino

Victorino’s decision is slated to give developers an incentive to build units quicker by offering more certainty to those who would like to construct affordable rentals and attainable workforce housing.