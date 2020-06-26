Maui Mayor on highest unemployment rate in Hawaii: “It showed us the vulnerability of putting all our eggs in one basket.”

Maui’s golden beaches are part of the reason why Travel + Leisure readers voted it the number one Hawaiian Island in 2019.

Fast forward to 2020. The Valley Isle is unusually empty of visitors.

“People started to notice what the island was like without tourists. A lot of mixed feelings. A lot of, ‘Wow, traffic is great!'” said Maui resident Rod Antone.

In March, state and county officials shut down the state to visitors amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions offered a certain level of tranquility for locals.

“It was nice to have the beaches all to ourselves as locals,” admitted Antone.

But as Executive Director of the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association, Antone points out an observation that’s stark in contrast to his thoughts as a Maui resident.

“Devastating. The worst economic crisis we’ve ever seen. We’re at zero occupancy (for hotels).”

He recalls a recent conversation he had with a colleague.

“One of my general managers said to me, ‘How can I lose less money than the month before?’ That’s where we’re at, right now.”

Maui topped two more lists this year, though not for good reasons.

In May, the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations reported a 34.5% unemployment rate for the island, a sharp difference from a 2.4% rate at the same time the year prior.

And in an analysis from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, released on June 3, the central Maui towns of Kahului, Wailuku and Lahaina were ranked with the highest unemployment rates for any metropolitan area in the country.

“It showed us the vulnerability in putting all our eggs in one basket,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino.

Victorino says he wants to diversify the county’s economy so that it’s not as reliant on tourism– but top priority is keeping the islands of Maui, Moloka’i and Lanai COVID-free.

Since March, state health officials reported 122 cases of COVID-19 in the county, which includes the cluster of employees infected at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Victorino says crews are frequently sanitizing public areas to curb the spread of the virus.

“Trying to balance all of this has not been easy. Shutting down was easier. Now we’ve got to focus on reopening the economy,” said the Mayor.

“We were fortunate that Larry Ellison, the owner of Lanai, paid their employees full benefits and full wages for the past 3 and a half months. It’s coming to an end in June, but we’re hoping he’ll extend in July.”

As for Maui and Moloka’i, Victorino believes allowing visitors back to the county will lower the unemployment rate.

“We have to open the hospitality industry safely so residents and workers feel they’re being protected. As well as the visitor coming. We want them to come to a healthy destination.

“Can we be 100 percent sure that nobody gets sick? I don’t think anybody can guarantee that. But we’ve got to put as many safeguards, as many checkpoints, mandatory forms, whatever needs to be done, so we protect the public and residents.”

He’s also loosening restrictions on residents–like re-opening Hana.

“As of June 30th, were going to take down the checkpoint and allow people to go in,” explained Victorino.

“There’s been many sleepless nights, knowing every time I made a decision it affected someone, sometimes ruining lives, or putting futures on hold. You affect a lot of people.”