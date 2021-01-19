Maui Mayor Mike Victorino declares ‘Finding Ohana’ Day in honor of Netflix film

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino declares Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 as “Finding Ohana” Day in Wailuku, Hawaii on January, 19, 2021 (Mayor Mike Victorino)

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A new Netflix film is about to show the world the importance of ohana in Hawaii.

“Finding Ohana” follows a modern Hawaiian family from Brooklyn, New York who embark on an adventure that reconnects them with aspects of their forgotten Hawaiian heritage.

In celebration of the film, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino has declared Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 as “Finding Ohana” Day.

“Inclusion will heal the world,” said actor Branscombe Richmond who plays Kimo in the film. “And I want to say thank you to Netflix which took the opportunity to make the film about island life, about folks in Polynesia, about this wonderful Hawaiian family we have. Maui people that worked on this film.”

“Finding Ohana” features a number of local actors including Kelly Hu and newcomer Lindsay Watson.

The film debuts on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 29.2021.