HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Richard Bissen announced the next phases in the re-opening of West Maui. Beginning Nov. 1, from Kahana to Kaanapali.

Mayor Bissen said the Nov. 1 re-opening will combine the remaining two phases that had been planned and is intended to signal a time when businesses and workers can make their preparations.

“The Red Cross has assured me that housing for displaced Lahaina residents, including those staying in hotels, is not in jeopardy,” Mayor Bissen said. “In addition, the County has a commitment from other partners to work on developing child care programs for displaced families. Sheltering close to 7,000 survivors remains a critical focus of our efforts and their needs are our priority. I appreciate the help our hotels have provided these past several weeks, and we’ll continue to work together with the hotel properties and American Red Cross.”

The first re-opening phase began Oct. 8, from Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua to Kahana Villa.

Following the announcement by Gov. Josh Green to re-open West Maui on Oct. 8, Mayor Bissen and members of his Lahaina Advisory Team shaped a phased approach to the re-opening.

According to officials, the phases were developed to provide for residents to return to work, establish needed childcare, settle children into the temporary state Department of Education elementary and intermediate schools and Lahainaluna High School, and provide for a more deliberate process to help with housing needs for the thousands in temporary shelter at many hotel properties.

The phased approach called for a staggered focus on the return of visitors to the westside hotel properties and the area.