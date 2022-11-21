WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials announced that Market St. will be closed from Monday, Nov. 28 to Wednesday, Nov. 30 as the city replaces existing holiday lights.

Traffic on Market St. will be detoured between Main and Vineyard streets from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

Mayor Victorino is encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy the festive décor as they support the local businesses located in the area.

“As Wailuku town enters the festive season, I encourage residents and visitors to support the unique shops, galleries and small businesses in the area,” said Mayor Michael Victorino.

MCO is asking motorists who are traveling during these times to seek alternative routes of travel.

“We deeply appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding and let’s all share an extra bit of

holiday aloha in the coming weeks,” added Victorino.