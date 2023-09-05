HONOLULU (KHON2) — The wildfires ravaged Lahaina as we’ve seen it has not stolen the spirit of its people.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

KHON2 spoke with a man who’s passion for the ocean is helping him cope.

Hanakaoo beach, better known as Canoe Beach by locals, is home to three of the West Maui’s Canoe Clubs.

Canoe paddling has played an important role in the lives of many people in this community and it’s also giving some inspiration to move forward, according to locals.

Isaac Boncaco is a chef by trade but Waterman and paddler at heart.

“For us, guys, the ocean is cleansing it’s a way to reset the mind, the body, emotionally, mentally,” said Boncaco.

It’s something he says helped him find peace after losing his home in the Lahaina fire.

“When the fire started my dad actually called. He’s a retired fire captain. He was like ‘Go check out, I can see some smoke.’ This was right 3 p.m.,” continued Boncaco.

He sought shelter behind an apartment complex, and tried to call loved ones and friends. He thought he would be safe, not realizing what mother nature had in store.

“I literally seen it pick up the fire and within 5 seconds it was 100 yards just mauka up the bypass,” Boncaco recalled.

He was able to make it out alive, just two surf shorts, two t-shirts, a towel and his car. He, like so many others, thought they’d have a place to come back to.

“Wednesday was like a reality check of is this real,” Boncaco added.

But there was no time for self pity.

“You spring into emergency mode and all of us including my Pierre’s chefs, Sheldon Leanne all of these guys just kind of jumped up, and we assembled at the culinary school,” Boncaco continued.

They spent the next 10 days preparing thousands of hot meals for neighbors and friends who’d lost everything.

“It was quite a miracle just seeing it all, come together and we just, that’s what we do. Do on a normal basis. But I think there was a little bit more purpose and intent to help those in need,” he added.

Then his crew at the Wailea Canoe Club talked him into paddling in the Queen Liliuokalani race in Kona.

“Three weeks had transpired, had passed since the fires and I was kind of on the fence and a couple of the guys were like, ‘Listen, we’re just gonna go, we’re gonna do it for Maui’,” said Boncaco.

He said preparing for and paddling in the race was a blessing.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We go and we train hard and we practice and we do it for each other,” Boncaco shared. “And the camaraderie that we have with each other and the love we have for each other is really kind of what, in this dark situation, keeps us all going.”