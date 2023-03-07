HONOLULU (KHON2) — Talented ukulele player from Maui, Derick Sebastian, has been called up to the “Big Leagues” to perform the National Anthem at the 2023 MLB Spring Training in Arizona, this week.

“It’s always been a childhood dream to make it to the MLB, and it has come true in a different way,” said Derick.

Derick is set up to perform for six out of 15 teams at three different stadiums. The stadiums consist of the Peoria Sports Complex, Salt River Field at Talking Sick and Sloan Field.

Derick said he is also set to perform for the Los Angeles Angels versus San Diego Padres game at Peoria Sports Complex on Tuesday, March 7.

The following day he will travel with the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks to Salt River Fields at Talking Sick in Scottsdale. On March 9, another performance of his will be held for the Cincinnati Reds versus Chicago Cubs matchup at Sloan Park.

“I may not be playing professional baseball, but I’m now performing my ukulele in stadiums and arenas for national sporting events,” said Derick. “I’m truly humbled by this adventure and happy to add it to my musical playbook.”