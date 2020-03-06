Maui man sentenced 75 months for possession of illegal firearms while under indictment

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and five years of supervised release for possession of illegal firearms.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and to court documents, Maui resident Ikaika Reinhardt traded meth for two stolen firearms while he was under indictment for state felonies on March 7. Reinhardt illegally possessed two other firearms, one of which was semiautomatic that had a large capacity magazine loaded with ammunition.
The case was investigated by the Maui Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.
