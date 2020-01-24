Maui man sentenced 46 months for possession of stolen firearms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Maui man was sentenced 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release for possession of stolen firearms.

According to court documents and information presented in court, on March 7, 2019, 32-year-old Barret Paman burglarized a residence on Waiehu Beach Road, Wailuku, Maui, stealing 19 firearms, a gun safe, and other items.

The stolen firearms included a 12-gauge shotgun, three rifles, three pistols, and a rifle receiver.

Paman provided these eight stolen firearms to other individuals for either methamphetamine or cash.

At sentencing, Judge Otake took into consideration the fact that Paman took the firearms from law-abiding citizens and sold or traded the stolen firearms to felons and drug dealers.

The case was investigated by the Maui Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.