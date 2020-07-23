Maui man posts $10,000 bail after alleged violent confrontation at Big Beach

MAKENA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Lahaina man was released after being arrested for an alleged violent confrontation at Big Beach in Makena.

The incident happened on July 12, around 5 p.m. According to Maui police, three men were at Big Beach when a man–later identified as 30-year-old Kadeem Johnson–confronted them. Johnson allegedly made homophobic slurs.

Police said that the man then became aggressive and allegedly threw various items at the victims. Johnson then grabbed one of them men, placed him in a headlock and struck him in the jaw. He then went up to another man and also struck the man in the face.

One of the victims obtained medical assistance and was later diagnosed with a concussion.

On July 17, around 2:43 p.m., Johnson was arrested on a bench warrant, in connection to first degree assault and second degree assault cases. His bail was set at $10,000.

Johnson was released after posting $10,000 bail. The Prosecutor’s Office says a hate crime enhancement will be issued in sentencing.

