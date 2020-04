HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man walking along a Maui Highway suffered life threatening injuries after being hit by car.

Maui police say just after 8 last night the 72-year old pedestrian was illegally crossing Maui Veterans Highway when he was hit.

Police say the driver of the car did not see the pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing.

The 19-year-old female driver and her 22-year-old passenger were not injured.