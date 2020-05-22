Maui man found dead on side of the roadway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have opened up a murder investigation after a man was found dead on May 21, just before 7 a.m.

Maui Police were dispatched to the area of 535 Wainee Street with a report of an unresponsive man on the shoulder side of the road. Police said that it was reported the male appeared to have been assaulted and was bleeding.

Upon arrival, the male was found dead. Paramedics arrived on the scene to confirm police findings. Authorities say that he had visible injuries to his face and head.

The roadway between Wainee Street at Luakini Street and Wainee Street at 533 Wainee Street were closed for the investigation.

The next of kin and exact cause of death is pending.

Police are requesting anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Maui Police Department Non-Emergency number at 808-244-6400 or if in an emergency dial 9-1-1.

THE LATEST ON KHON2