Maui man facing sexual assault charges after four victims come forward

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 23-year-old man has been charged with Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree.

The man has been identified as Abdila Oluwatimilehin, also known as David Abiola of Kihei.

Maui police say the charge came after four victims came forward to report that Oluwatimilehin had sexually abused them in the past. Police say the victims were believed to have come forward as a result of media coverage of Operation Keiki Shield 7, an MPD-lead effort to take down seven men who were believed to be attempting to meet children for sex.

Three of the four victims told police Oluwatimilehin had allegedly sexually assaulted them in 2015, 2016 and 2018. The fourth victim alleged that he had sexually assaulted her in 2020.

Oluwatimilehin’s bail was set at $150,000.

The Maui Police Department encourages anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault to contact police at 244-6400.