HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Maui photographer has a newfound appreciation for the circle of life after encountering three humpback whales and two other creatures that lingered not too far behind.

Photographer Scott Hareland has lived in Hawaii for 15 years and said he’s never seen anything like it.

Three humpback whales came up to his small zodiak off Lahaina on Tuesday, March 22 — but something wasn’t quite right.

“It was a mother, calf and escort,” Hareland said, “and usually the escort stays rather close to the mother and calf, but this escort seemed to be taking big circles and keeping its distance.”

Hareland was over 100 yards away when he spotted the whales. He put his engine in neutral and stayed put to comply with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration regulations around humpbacks. The creatures approached and passed Hareland’s boat a few times.

“Eventually the baby, after about the second or third pass, the baby got so close to the boat that she actually bumped it with the top of her rostrum, her nose,” Hareland said. “At that point I got a close look at her skin and she looked just very, very sick, very emaciated, and lots of sea lice that appeared, just not healthy.”

Dr. Lars Bejder, director of the Marine Mammal Research Program at the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology, said sea lice are common on humpbacks — just not this many.

“A healthy whale will certainly have them, but in lower numbers,” Dr. Bejder said “And I mean, one could argue to a certain degree that they do keep the whale healthy in regards to eating all these little algae, all the dead skin and so on and so on, but only to a certain level, right?”

Hareland’s story did not end there. The whales swam off toward the sunset and disappeared from sight.

“It was probably about five minutes or so that goes, went by and I noticed two, two large gray objects swimming right by the boat,” Hareland said.

FILE – A mother humpback whale and her calf swim off Lahaina, Maui, March 22, 2022. (Scott Hareland photo)

FILE – Sea lice show up in orange patches on a humpback whale off Lahaina, Maui, March 22, 2022. (Scott Hareland photo)

FILE – A tiger shark swims after humpback whales off Lahaina, Maui, March 22, 2022. (Scott Hareland photo)

“So I had the wherewithal to stick a, put a mask and snorkel on to put my face in the water, and what do you know? There’s, there’s two tiger sharks. So at that point I did jump in for a brief moment because I love sharks,” Hareland said.

He said the experience was humbling and bitter sweet — there was nothing the experienced photographer could do to stop the sharks from following the whales.

“It was really tough because you know, these humpbacks are very, very special to me. And so are sharks, so that what’s makes it really tough.” Scott Hareland, 808Moments owner/photographer

“But you know, again, I know it’s the circle of life. It’s going to feed some of our tiger sharks, and you know, that’ll keep them away from our beaches,” Hareland said.