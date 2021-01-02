Maui man ejected after near-fatal vehicle crash

File – A 32-year-old male sustained life-threatening injuries after being ejected from his vehicle that collided with a bamboo tree-lined embankment on Ulumalu Road around 8:32 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31. COURTESY: MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT

HAIKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 32-year-old male sustained life-threatening injuries after being ejected from his vehicle that collided with a bamboo tree-lined embankment on Ulumalu Road around 8:32 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man, from Haiku, lost control of his 1998 Toyota 4 Runner before crossing the center line and crashing into the embankment about 355 feet south of Kamalii Place. He was then ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.

Police say, the 32-year-old was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the vehicle airbags did not deploy.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, according to officials, and investigators are currently looking into whether drugs were involved.

There were 10 traffic fatalities in 2020 compared to 23 in 2019 for the County of Maui.