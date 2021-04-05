Maui man dies following motorcycle collision on Haleakala Highway

KULA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 40-year-old man is dead following a tragic motorcycle collision on Haleakala Highway.

It happened at approximately 5:14 p.m. on Sunday, April 4.

The crash, which took place north of Lower Kimo Drive in Kula, marks Maui County’s second traffic fatality for the year 2021.

Maui police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver apparently lost control of his motorcycle after crossing left of the center into the southbound lanes of the highway. Police believe that’s when the motorcycle and operator slid uncontrollably northbound within the southbound lane of travel until colliding into a guardrail located on the western shoulder of the roadway.

As a result of the collision, the operator was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The man was identified as Shane Smith-Shoemaker of Kula.

Smith-Shoemaker was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police say the roadway was wet in the area due to heavy rain. The involvement of speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The involvement of alcohol and drugs has not been determined as the investigation is still pending.