HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after his car crashed into a pole on Waiko Road, according to the Maui Police Department.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

Police said he was driving westbound on Waiko Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control, veered left, went into the opposite shoulder lane and crashed into a utility pole.

The 33-year-old man from Waiehu died at the scene, police said.

He was not wearing a seat belt, airbags deployed.

Police believe speed is a factor in the crash but it has not been determined yet of drugs or alcohol was involved.

This is the15th traffic fatality on Maui this year compared to 11 at the same time last year.