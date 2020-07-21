Maui man charged with attempted murder

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Maui man is being held on $1 million bail after being charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.
According to police, 48-year-old Caleb Carpenter threatened to kill multiple people over the course of several days.
Police say carpenter allegedly used a machete to carry out his threats.
It’s unclear at this time what led up to the incidents.
