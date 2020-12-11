Maui man charged with attempted murder, arson after setting woman’s van on fire

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 39-year-old man who allegedly set fire to a women’s van has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and arson.

It happened on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Kihei Patrol Officers and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire near 131 South Kihei Road. Upon arrival, officers say they saw a van fully engulfed in flames.

The suspect in question was identified by Maui police (MPD) as Shiane Marumoto of Kahului.

Further investigation by the Maui Fire Department revealed that the fire was “intentional and criminally” set.

According to MPD, the victim reported seeing Marumoto yelling within the area as she was parking her vehicle. The woman fell asleep within the van and woke up to the sound of her passenger side door slamming shut. She reportedly opened the door and observed Marumoto walking towards the van, but decided to fall back asleep.

Police say the victim reported waking up to intense heat and quickly ran out of the vehicle when she saw flames. No injuries were reported.

Fire personnel were able to extinguish the flames and Marumoto was located within the area, where he was arrested.

Marumoto was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Arson in the First Degree and Contempt of Court Warrant.

His bail is set at $1-million dollars.