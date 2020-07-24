Maui man charged for allegedly threatening to blow up Kihei Police Station, attempted assault to officer

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police charged a Kihei man in connection to an incident that involved a bomb threat and an attempted assault on a police officer.

The man’s charges stem from an incident on Tuesday morning, July 21. Police say that Kihei resident Thomas Richter allegedly contacted MPD by phone and threatened to bomb the Kihei Police Station multiple times.

Later, he was seen trespassing at the Kihei Police Station. The investigation reveals that while he was being ordered to stop, the man drove his car towards a police officer. The officer was able to get out of the way and avoid being struck.

Richter was later arrested for the incident and admitted on July 22 that he told the manager of a large supply store that he was planning to blow up the police station.

During the investigation, police said that Richter had a shopping cart filled with bricks, a sledgehammer and portable propane tanks. He later admitted would use the items to damage the Kihei Police Station and Kihei marked patrol vehicles.

Richter was charged with two counts of first degree terroristic threatening, first degree attempted assault on a law enforcement officer, first degree criminal trespass, and first degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle.

His bail was set at $22,000 and was released to District Court.

