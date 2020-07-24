Maui man arrested in connection to domestic abuse case in Kahului

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are investigating a domestic abuse case in Kahului.

According to the Maui Police Department, Rommel Bautista, 41, was arrested for felony abuse in the presence of a minor, and first degree terroristic threatening on July 23, around 1:44 a.m.

A 41-year-old woman was treated at Maui Memorial Medical center for life threatening injuries.

Police say that second degree attempted murder was also added to Bautista’s arrest. at 8:45 a.m. that same day.

The investigation is ongoing.  Bautista remains in police custody and is awaiting to be formally charged.

