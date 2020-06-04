Maui man arrested for allegedly hitting victim with car on purpose

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to an attempted murder case on June 3, around 9:29 a.m.

Police in Kihei were dispatched to a car crash fronting 175 E. Lipoa Street on Tuesday night, June 2, around 10:35 p.m. This involved a pedestrian and a truck that fled the scene.

When police arrived on the scene, a 28-year-old Kihei man was found on the shoulder of the roadway. He was treated by paramedics and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition for further treatment.

After reviewing evidence and video surveillance, it was determined that the collision was intentional and not accidental. The suspect, who was identified as Sai Perez, 39, and his vehicle was further linked to this incident.

He was arrested Wednesday for second-degree attempted murder.

Perez remains in-custody, charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

THE LATEST ON KHON2