Maui Mall to host Thanksgiving food drive

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Mall will be hosting a Thanksgiving food drive beginning Nov. 1.

The Maui Food Bank is urging community members to donate shelf-safe food items to help feed those in need this Thanksgiving. Participating merchants at Maui Mall will have donation bins located within their establishments for customers to drop off food.

Participating Maui Mall merchants include:

Cricket Wireless

Subway

Genki Sushi

IHOP

Maui County Business Resources

Whole Foods

Baskin Robbins

“Maui Mall is committed to supporting our local community,” said Brian Yano, group manager of Maui Retail. “And we know this year has been especially difficult for our Ohana in need. We want to do our part to connect the community and provide opportunities for our merchants and patrons to give back, and this food drive is just one of the ways Maui Mall is doing that.”

Donation bins will be located within the stores until Nov. 20, says Maui Mall. Monetary donations, in cash or check form, will also be accepted. Checks should be made payable to Maui Food Bank.

For more information on the Thanksgiving Food Drive, click here.

