Parents of Maui keiki meet to discuss what will happen to the future of the schools and education of their keiki Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a sign at Lahaina intermediate school that says “rise above,” that’s exactly what the Lahaina community has done, giving their community members food, water, supplies, shelter.

Now they say they need their keiki to get back in school in West Maui, but away from all the devastation.

“Our school is gone our whole town is gone, I don’t know why this happened,” said Dazie, a student at King Kamehameha III Elementary.

“Losing some of my relatives is what makes me get really sad,” added Etu, also a student at King Kamehameha III Elementary.

As West Maui students from Lahainaluna High, Lahaina intermediate, Nahienaena Elementary, and King Kamehameha III Elementary are processing the tragedy they said they want to be with their friends and teachers.

“That would make me happy to see some of my friends,” said Etu.

Anuhea Coon, a Lahainaluna High school student also weighed in with, “I think having people who share similar experiences and being able to heal together is really what we need as a community.”

However, many say it can’t be here, where the scarred remains of King Kamehameha III Elementary; their homes, and loved ones losses are a constant reminder of that horrific day two weeks ago.

Rachel Townsend, a parent of King Kamehameha III Elementary said:

“These kids cannot be going back and forth on busses dealing with the trauma and tragedy seeing the wreckage.”

A community meeting for parents held today at Kahekili Beach Park in Kaanapali.

Robert Livermore, King Kamehameha III Elementary parent & teacher added with:

“We can get some information gathered today from our community that we can present in a data driven way to the board of education that we can drive our voice and have a seat at the table and therefore we can decide what’s going to happen with our keiki on the westside.”

Data shows 2,025 students from this complex haven’t enrolled elsewhere or for online learning.

Many parents and teachers proposing setting up a satellite campus where its safe.

“We’re asking our president please bring funding here get us set up there are resources here there are conference rooms that we can set up our kids so that they can be together,” said Townsend.

They say time is of the essence.

“Governor green, help our children to have school on West Maui,” pleaded David Weeks, another parent of Kamehameha III & Lahaina intermediate students.

Some parents are trying to enroll their keiki into private school.

KHON has been told Maui prep had about 500 keiki try to sign up there.

KHON spoke to a parent who said she got one of her kids in but the other did not so she didn’t put either of them in.

There is a Board of Education meeting coming up on Thursday, at 1:30 p.m. the first line item of the agenda is the Maui fires and how it impacts the education.