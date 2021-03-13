Maui, Kauai see more flooding, damage from torrential rains

MAUI, HAWAII(KHON2) — Maui and Kauai counties are dealing with another round of weather-related issues after getting pummeled by heavy rains overnight and through the early morning hours of Saturday, March 13.

Torrential rains are continuing to cause problems for the Valley and Garden isles from flooding and damaged roads to power outages and downed trees.

Residents on Maui were videotaped driving through flooded Haleakala Highway Saturday morning.

Department of Transportation deputy director of highways Ed Sniffen said Maui had a lot of water come down during the evening of Friday, March 12.

“Our crews were busy all throughout the night, but specifically in several areas, like Haleakala highway near firebreak road,” Sniffen explained. “A bunch of water came down in upcountry and flooded the roadways in that area.”

Flooded, washed out streets and debris scattered across roadways were seen across the Valley Isle.

Video was also captured of a washed-out roadway in Makena near Polo Beach.

Sen. Kalani English, who represents East and Upcountry Maui, as well as Hana and Molokai, said areas that would normally be dry were inundated.

“The weather patterns shifted,” Sen. English said. “It went, what we normally would get from one side is now coming from the opposite side. So the dry sides now are really wet.”

Several areas of Maui are still inaccessible after Kaupakalua Dam over-topped on Monday, March 8, flooding homes and washing out two bridges.

“One (bridge) going up towards Awalau in the valley above Hanzawa Store, that one is still out,” English said. “Kaupakalua is one that was out as well And I think the county crew stabilized it so they can at least get one lane passage through there.”

About 40 customers in Kahului were without power due to a downed pole near Hana Highway, according to a Maui Electric spokesperson. Pockets of outages were also reported in Kula and Haiku.

Heavy downpours continued to batter Kauai Friday into Saturday. The Garden Isle still reeling from flooding earlier in the week.

“We have two closures on Kauai, both on Kuhio highway. We have a single closure in the Waikoko area. And we still have that established there because of the debris that came down and concerns of more,” Sniffen explained.

Kuhio Highway above Hanalei Bridge also remains closed due to the landslide on Thursday, March 11.

Sniffen said, they hope to have it reopened by Tuesday, March 16.

Officials are urging people to take precautions with more wet weather in the forecast.

“If you can, just just stay off the roads,” Sniffen said. “Stay home, stay safe. If you got to drive, drive really carefully to make sure that you take care of yourself and everybody else on the road.”

“When in doubt, don’t do it,” Sen. English said. “If you’re looking at an area and you got to cross that river, and it’s running, and you’re like, ‘I don’t know.’ Turn around. Find shelter somewhere else.”

Another round of wet weather is expected to hit Kauai during Saturday night and Maui on Saturday through Sunday.

