Maui, Kauai, Hawaii Island continue clean up efforts after torrential rain impacts communities

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii Island are all dealing with their own clean ups Wednesday following heavy rain and flooding.

Crews on Kauai were busy repairing damaged roads due to multiple landslides that poured debris onto Kuhio Highway.

“Near Waikoko Bridge, there’s a slope in that area that’s coming down so we’re sending more people up on the mountain there to bring down more of the debris and minimize any potential for it to come on the road,” said Ed Sniffen with the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami also reports multiple homes are flooded in Wainiha.

“Well we do have reports of some homes being flooded along Wainiha,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami. “These are areas that got flooded before in 2018 and they’re definitely one of the areas they’re keeping a close eye on.”

On Maui, road closures also continue due to wet weather. The Bridge at Peahi Road is closed and crews also removed fallen trees in Haiku.

Meanwhile, on Hawaii Island, Mayor Mitch Roth says the severe weather caused only minimal damage.

“Some stuff with trees falling on roads, boulders falling on roads, but you know, we have great people working here in the County of Hawaii and they’ve luckily got things up and fixed pretty quickly,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth.

A winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service. Snow could be seen at the summit of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

“We just ask people to use their common sense and act appropriately,” said Mayor Roth.