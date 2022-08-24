HONOLULU(KHON2) — It’s been two months since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled people can carry a gun outside their homes. So far, only one license to carry a firearm has been issued in the state. And many said more needs to be done to ensure the public is safe long term.

Maui County Police Department issued its first permit to carry a concealed weapon out of 187 applicants. This after the supreme court ruling in June upholding the right to carry a gun in public.

Since then, applications for a license to carry a firearm have poured in.

The Honolulu Police Department received 333 applications compared to the three to four they usually get a year.

None of them have been approved.

In a statement, an HPD spokesperson said they are “still reviewing the forms and procedures to ensure compliance. Once the new process is finalized, a letter will be sent to the applicants notifying them of the new procedures.”

Hawaii County released its new permit requirements Wednesday. Hawaii County Police Chief Paul Ferreira said it hasn’t changed too much and will be similar to the other three counties. But Ferreira said he doesn’t want to rush things.

“We just don’t want to go out there and say, ‘Okay, the law changed in New York, so let’s let’s start issuing permits to carry for any application coming in.’ We need to make sure that we do our due diligence,” Ferreira explained.

He said they’ve gotten about 16 inquiries for a license to carry but isn’t sure how long it will take to issue one.

“Staff doing this is also the staff that’s processing our permits to acquire, permits to acquire firearms. So it’s going to be a couple of weeks, at least,” Ferreira explained.

According to Ferreira, one of his biggest concerns is the lack of legislation stipulating where you can and can’t carry a gun. Imagine being at a beach or park and seeing someone with a gun on their hip.

“People are going to start seeing this now. And they’re going to start noticing, and it’s going to raise some anxiety.”

Senator Chris Lee (D) is a staunch advocate for stiffer gun laws

“We’ve been working with our law enforcement agencies, as well as other states that have already dealt with this issue to find out what works and what doesn’t. And we’re working with our colleagues to try and come up with some proposals for this coming year,” Lee said.

Until then, it will be up to businesses and property owners to put rules in place to prohibiting firearms.