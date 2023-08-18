HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over 40,000 people are expected to be attending the return of the Made in Hawaii Festival this weekend.

The 29th annual Made in Hawaii Festival has been calling the new location, Hawaii Convention Center, home since earlier today and this festival will be taking us all the way through Sunday.

One of the things of this festival this year, of course with everything going on in Maui, a lot of the focus and the contributions that will be made here, a lot of the proceeds are going back to donate.

Not just the festival itself, but through different vendors.

There are over 30 vendors from Maui, and we are here with one of them.

We are here with Deron and Kit Furukawa, co-owners of Maui Chili Chili Oil.

Tell us a little bit about your brand and what are you all about?

“We producer a Szechuan style chili oil with crunchy garlic and Maui onion bits,” says Kit Furukawa.

“That can turn any dish into delish. That is what we say. Yes, it is very flavorful. You can use it as a garnish. It’s for those who love to cook and those who love to eat.”

We did mention that you folks are from Maui, one of about 31 different vendors who have come from Maui.

If you don’t mind me asking, first and foremost my deepest condolences for you and your friends and family as well.

But what was the decision to come here?

I am pretty sure that may have been a difficult moment to decide if you should continue to do it or not.

“We had a hard time. We really had to decide are we going to do this or are we not going to do it,” says Kit Furukawa.

“We decided, I feel with all the loses that we have right now in Maui, there is a strong sense of social responsibility as business vendors to be successful at this time. If we are successful, its more reason to give back more. So, I think we have to do good. We feel the love here at the Convention Center. Everyone is very supportive. Folks see Maui and they contribute. We have fundraisers going on and everyone is donating proceeds to Maui, so we totally feel the support from Hawaii.”

I know we were speaking with you, Deron, earlier saying that when you found out, you were here on Oahu.

You had an order from Foodland in Lahaina not knowing what had happened to them afterwards.

What was that experience like for you and what are you expecting to move forward from this point into the future?

“It is kind of traumatic because we didn’t know the extent,” says Deron Furukawa.

“We didn’t know the extent of the damage until we flew over by the west side and it just looked like lava. We were devastated and heartbroken seeing the damage, but we didn’t know the extent of the damage until the next day. I mean, I was trying to call Foodland to see if they still needed the order. Sorry. They didn’t answer, nobody answered and then we saw everything. So, I think moving forward, we need to be successful. We just need to raise money. We need to raise the help they need for the west side.”

With that said, for those attendees who are coming here throughout this weekend, what can they do here at your booth to contribute to Maui?

“Just buy, just buy,” says Deron Furukawa.

“A portion of our proceeds are going to go back to the community. We feel responsible to give back, of course. Just shop. Shop everywhere. All the Maui vendors. Just give. Give, give, give.”

Out of the over 30 vendors here at the festival from Maui, unfortunately one of those vendors couldn’t make it.

We are here standing in the empty booth that was supposed to be for Paiki Hawaii.

Unfortunately, its owner was based out of Lahaina, lost everything in the fire, and couldn’t make it here but she is ok.

She has her GoFundMe, many vendors here are raising money for Maui, and the festival itself is giving much of its proceeds to Maui relief.

For all the information on the festival, to purchase your tickets, and to find out the hours that this will be taking place, click here.