HONOLULU (KHON2) — Raising Canes will be opening their first location on Maui this week.

This location will have dine-in, drive-thru and takeout services, according to Raising Canes.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Grand opening festivities like a Hawaiian Blessing, ribbon cutting, a performance from Hawaii All-Star Cheerleading team and a proclamation from Maui Mayor Michael Victorino will start at 8 a.m. n Tuesday, Aug. 30.

20 lucky customers will also get the chance to receive free Canes for an entire year if they enter in a drawing from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Contestants must be present to win.

Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m.

The first 100 customers (13 years or older) to purchase a combo meal and dine in will receive a free limited edition Raising Canes t-shirt and a voucher for a free box combo.

Raising Canes also said they will be giving three checks, $2,500 each to the Kahului Boys and Girls Club, the Hawaii Animal Foundation and Hawaii All-Star Cheerleading for their grand opening celebration.

Raising Canes will be open everyday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

They will be located at 176 Ho’okele Street, across from the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center, and officially open on Tuesday, Aug. 30.