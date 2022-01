HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Interscholastic League (MIL) will limit games to only essential participants as of Jan. 7, according to the MIL website.

People can still watch events streamed on the NFHS network or on other streaming services.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

MIL said they will meet weekly to assess and determine any adjustments.