Maui Humane Society's Empty the Shelters event finds homes for 40 pets; more pets still need adoption

Courtesy: Maui Humane Society

PUNENE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The numbers are in from Maui Humane Society’s 2021 Empty the Shelters event.

The four-day long adoption drive ended over the weekend.

The humane society says they found new homes for eight dogs, 31 cats and one guinea pig.

But they still have 360 animals at the shelter who need a good home.

A few weeks ago the Maui Humane Society reported they were overcrowded and had flown 86 animals to the mainland.

The Kauai Humane Society also held an Empty the Shelters event. KHS reported 36 animals adopted.

