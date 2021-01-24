Maui Humane Society to temporarily close following COVID-19 exposure

KAHULUI (KHON2) — Maui Humane Society (MHS) announced it will temporarily close its facility from Jan. 25 through Jan. 31 after management discovered possible COVID-19 exposure among staff.

The local humane society took to their website to share the news on Sunday saying that there was “a limited, but direct exposure to a cluster of staff.” It is unclear whether any staff or animals have tested positive for the virus, but MHS says that those who were directly exposed have been advised to undergo COVID-19 testing while following the State Department of Health’s quarantine guidelines.

MHS adds that they will be conducting a deep cleaning of the entire shelter during the closure and have asked volunteers to refrain from volunteering until further notice.

During the closure, the facility says veterinary and adoption appointments as well as viewing of animals and license renewals have been cancelled at this time. Animal spaying and neutering services have also been halted.

The following services will be available and conducted outdoors:

4EverPets Food Pickup (must stay in your vehicle)

Foster Animal Drop Off/Pick Up (at side gate)

Drop Off Deceased Animal

Surrendering Animals

Drop Off Stray Animal

Virtual Adoption Appointments

For more information, visit their website.