Maui Humane Society to host virtual kitten baby shower

File – Two sleeping kittens at the Maui Humane Society in Puunene, Hawaii, March 16, 2021. (Maui Humane Society photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society (MHS) has announced it will be holding a virtual kitten baby shower on Saturday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MHS staff will demonstrate bottle-feeding kittens, educate viewers on determining the age of a kitten and more, live from the MHS Facebook page.

The CEO of MHS said, their facility is expecting a very busy kitten season in 2021.

“We are expecting a very busy kitten season this year due to the temporary COVID closure of our spay/neuter services last year. We appreciate the support we receive from our community year-round and we are especially grateful for our foster families who are willing to put in the time and dedication to save these little ones.“ Steve MacKinnon, Maui Humane Society CEO

File – Staff demonstrate bottle-feeding a kitten at the Maui Humane Society in Puunene, Hawaii, March 16, 2021. (Maui Humane Society photo)

The public is also asked to support MHS by purchasing a gift from their Amazon Wishlist Kitten Shower registry here. Individuals on Maui can also locally purchase gifts and drop them off at MHS.

Click here or call (808)-877-3680 for more information about MHS or the virtual kitten baby shower.