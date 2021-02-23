Maui Humane Society to host ‘Bad Pet Art Fundraiser’

PUUNENE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society (MHS) will be hosting its second annual ‘Bad Pet Art Fundraiser’ from Thursday, Feb. 25, through Sunday, Feb. 28, and is inviting the public to participate.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Pet owners can submit photos of their pets to be hand-drawn by staff and volunteers at the shelter for a $20 donation. One MHS member said, the first Bad Pet Art Fundraiser was a lot of fun and kept everyone smiling.

“We had so much fun drawing people’s pets and the response from the community was great. We have even framed some of the more outrageous interpretations of pets from last year’s fundraiser that keep us smiling, like the kitty that was drawn like a loaf of bread with a cat face.” Jenny Miller, MHS Director of Development & Marketing

The 2020 Bad Pet Art Fundraiser raised over $2000 for MHS.

All donations received benefit animals at the shelter.

Click here for more information. Visit MHS’s Facebook page starting Thursday to upload a pet photo.