HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society has been in SOS Foster mode for the past four weeks, allowing anyone to foster an animal without previous experience. While the community has helped get animals out of the shelter and into temporary homes, MHS is still at critical capacity levels.

As of Wednesday, there are 467 animals (including fosters) currently in their care. MHS said the animals are stressed and need help getting out.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Of the 467 animals: 310 are cats, 100 are dogs and 57 are listed as exotic animals.

If you find an animal, do not bring it to the shelter. There’s no space available to care for animals that don’t need to be there. Instead, file a report on the MHS website, notify their Humane Enforcement Officers and hold on to the animal if it’s safe in your home.

3 WAYS YOU CAN HELP

Sign up to become a volunteer. Take a dog out via their Dog on Demand program. Become a SOS Foster

Click here to learn more about how you can help.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

MHS is located off Maui Veterans Highway and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.