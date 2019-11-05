Maui Humane Society seeks immediate short term foster homes for dogs

Maui Humane Society

Maui Humane Society (MHS) has an urgent and immediate need for short-term foster homes for dogs. The shortage of space is primarily due to MHS Humane Enforcement participating in a large-scale impound from one home which resulted in 23 dogs coming into the shelter in the past two weeks. This, in addition to stray and surrendered dogs that continue to arrive at the shelter daily, is causing the kennels to feel uncomfortably crowded and foster families are urgently needed.

MHS makes fostering easy. All dogs needing a foster home will have a special “Foster Me” sign placed on their kennel. Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster and there is no special training needed to become an SOS Foster. Please consider opening up your heart and home to a shelter dog in need. For more information, email aloha@mauihumanesociety.org or call (808) 877-3680 ext. 3; or visit the shelter any day between 11-6pm.