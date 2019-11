HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society is putting the call out for short-term foster homes for animals.

This is for the upcoming Thanksgiving week or possibly longer.

The shelter says it continues to receive large numbers of animals daily including 23 yesterday.

The Maui Humane Society will provide supplies and there is no special training to become a foster.

You can visit the shelter daily between 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.