Maui Humane Society reaches capacity, needs nearly 400 animals to be adopted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society (MHS) is expressing an urgent need for its animals to be adopted as the facility reaches critical capacity.

MHS says the number of animals surrendered and found stray have multiplied exponentially over the course of a month. There’s a total of 396 dogs, cats and critters in need of adoption. Kennels are also full, with multiple dogs sharing a space intended for a single dog.

“If you are thinking about adopting, this is the time to take action and make it a reality,” said CEO Steve MacKinnon. “We are transferring as many animals as we can off island and maximizing our Foster Family network, but this dramatic increase in animal intake is pushing the limits of our programs and shelter capacity.”

There are currently 199 cats and kittens in foster homes waiting to be adopted or to be old enough to be spayed/neutered and made available. MHS reports that kittens are arriving at the shelter daily at such a young age that they require bottle-feeding every three hours. Twenty-one dogs and puppies are living in foster homes, often which are medical cases, senior and special needs dogs.

MHS’ Wings of Aloha program has flown 86 animals to the mainland in June. At the shelter, the new

Paws To Adopt Program allows prospective adopters to spend 10 days with an animal before

committing to finalizing the adoption. All adult animals (6 months +) are eligible for this program.

The shelter remains open by appointment only, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment call 877-3680 ext. 3 or book your appointment online. MHS cares for over 4000 animals a year and offers low and no-cost spay and neuter services to the public. Click here for more information.