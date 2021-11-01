Maui Humane Society opens its doors every day for adoptions

Maui Humane Society is opening its doors for adoptions every day of the week. (Courtesy: Maui Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Humane Society (MHS) on Monday announced that it is opening its doors every day of the week for adoptions, as it continues to battle an overwhelming number of animals currently housed at the shelter.

Appointments are no longer needed to view and adopt animals. Daily operating hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“It’s been a year and eight months since the pandemic resulted in us closing the doors for general animal viewing without needing to preschedule an appointment. Re-opening the doors for adopters to drop in at their convenience, including Sundays, will be mutually beneficial,” said Steve MacKinnon, CEO.

MHS officials hope the extended hours and end of appointment requirement will encourage more adoptions. Prices are discounted to $30 for kittens and all adult animals are available by donation. Appointments for all other services will still be required.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

Short-term foster homes for dogs — ranging from three days to two weeks — are still needed. Those who are interested should contact the shelter at (808) 877-3680.