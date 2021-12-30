Maui Humane Society needs more foster homes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Humane Society (MHS) is seeking people who are interested in fostering. Now is the time to spread the season of joy and foster an animal to help keep their shelters empty.

If you are considering adopting an animal, MHS said appointments are no longer necessary — please arrive at the shelter between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are currently 252 animals in the shelter, which includes 99 dogs, 126 cats, 10 rabbits, 10 guinea pigs, five turtles and two ducks.

MHS said being a foster helps prepare the animals for adoption into a permanent home. It also creates valuable space in the shelter to accommodate other homeless animals.

The timeframe of fostering an animal can be anywhere from a few days to a few months.

According to Marketing Manager Katie Shannon, MHS needs to severely lower the animal population, specifically dogs, in its kennel.

On an average week, MHS has 50 dogs in its care. MHS said it currently has 41 dogs in foster and 58 in the kennels.

This is an opportunity for people with no prior fostering experience, to open their heart and home to an animal,” said Shannon. Shelters all over the nation are experiencing an elevated population of animals in the shelter, including many of the shelters we partner with for transfer through our Wings of Aloha program. That means, we have more animals here that need homes.”

For more information on fostering or adopting go to www.mauihumanesociety.org.