Maui Humane Society launches Empty the Shelters campaign

Local News
PUNENE, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Maui Humane Society is hosting an Empty the Shelters campaign next month.

From July 7 to 11, they’re reducing the fee to adopt a pet.

This event is part of a nationwide effort hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Earlier this week the Maui Humane Society said its animal population had surged to critical capacity with multiple dogs sharing space meant for just one dog.

In an effort to make space for more intake, they said they had flown 86 animals to the mainland.

