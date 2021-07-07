Maui Humane Society kicks off ‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption event

FILE – An adopter smiles for a photo with her newly adopted kitten from the Maui Humane Society, Hawaii, May 7, 2021. (Maui Humane Society photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society kicked off the “Empty the Shelters” adoption event on Wednesday, July 7, where two dogs, five kittens and a guinea pig found new homes.

The “Empty the Shelters” is a national adoption event sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

MHS dog adoption fees are only $25 from Wednesday through Saturday, July 10, and cats and other critters are available for adoption by donation.

“There’s been an increase in the number of animals surrendered with medical issues, senior pets and stray animals who are never reclaimed. We’re still in the midst of a very busy kitten season and our foster heroes are helping us save as many lives as possible by taking in sick and neonatal babies who need round the clock care.” Jenny Miller, Development & Marketing director

(Maui Humane Society photo)

(Maui Humane Society photo)

(Maui Humane Society photo)

Animals that are up for adoption are listed on the MHS website and appointments to meet them are available online. Click here for more information.