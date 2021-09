KAHULUI (KHON2) — Maui Humane Society is hosting their “Clear the Shelter, One Day Adoption Event,” on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be no fees, and appointments needed — walk-ins are welcomed. There will also be a silent auction, to win a chance to have your pet on the cover spot of MHS’s 2022 pet calendar.

For more info go to: mauihumanesociety.org.