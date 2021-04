MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui shelter animals are now going from the doghouse to the penthouse.

It’s all a part of Maui Humane Society’s “Wags to Riches” slumber party, which is a unique twist on their annual fundraiser.

Throughout the month of April, participants will fundraise and the top fundraisers will earn a VIP night with a shelter pup at several of Maui’s top-rated luxury resorts.