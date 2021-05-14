Maui Humane Society hosting T-shirt design contest

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society announced it is hosting a T-shirt design contest on Friday, May 14, and submissions must be turned in before noon on Friday, May 28.

Those of all ages and levels of talent are invited to participate by creating original hand-drawn or digital designs.

The winner of the T-shirt design contest will be selected and announced on Monday, May 31.

Participants are asked to upload their design and contact information to the MHS website.

The creator of the winning design will have their art featured on social media, printed on T-shirts and MHS merchandise to support the animals at the shelter.

Click here to upload a design to the MHS website before noon on May 28.