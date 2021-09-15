Maui Humane Society hosting first adoption event since pandemic began

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time since the pandemic began, the Maui Humane Society (MHS) will be holding a one-day adoption event due to the overwhelming amount of animals at the shelter and in foster care.

The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointments are necessary, and adoption fees are waived. Capacity is limited with parties up to three people.

The MHS said it continues to experience a high number of animals being surrendered due to the pandemic impacts. The shelter is housing approximately 40 dogs, 100 kittens/cats, ducks, rabbits and guinea pigs.

“Thanks to the phenomenal support from our foster families who are currently caring for 297 animals and a busy Wings of Aloha transfer schedule, we are able to juggle the large influx of pets that started in June,” said CEO Steve MacKinnon. “However, we really hope this event will encourage adoptions and that the public will open their hearts and homes to a new family member.”

Families who already have pets are asked to bring them in order to conduct a meet-and-greet with potential adoptees. The MHS “Paws to Adopt” program allows adopters to spend up to ten days with an animal before making a final commitment. Those unable to adopt are encouraged to become a foster volunteer by starting with their online orientation here.

To view the animals up for adoption, click here.