Maui Humane Society hoping to find foster homes for the holidays

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The holidays are usually spent at home with family, and that includes four-legged family members. The Maui Humane Society (MHS) is looking for holiday heroes to foster a dog or cat this holiday season.

MHS is hoping to find a temporary home for all their animals.

“Everybody wants to be together with their family and we hate seeing these guys in the kennels over the holidays,” said Jenny Miller, MHS Director of Development and Marketing. “So it would be wonderful if they could be in a home and you’ll have a good furry friend to hang out with during the holidays.”

Food and supplies for the animals will be provided by MHS.

To learn more about how to bring a furry friend home for the holidays, click here.